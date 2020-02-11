(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley took time out Monday to pay tribute to one of KMAland's treasures.
Grassley saluted longtime radio commentator and newspaper columnist Evelyn Birkby, who recently retired from writing her weekly "Up A Country Lane" column in Shenandoah's Valley News. Grassley announced Birkby's retirement in a presentation on the floor of the U.S. Senate.
"At age 100 years young," said Grassley, "Evelyn Birkby...mother...farmers wife...radio commentator...better yet, radio homemaker for KMA Radio...columnist and author...is now retiring at 100 years young."
For her service, Grassley called Birkby "a remarkable Iowan."
"She's one of the longest-serving newspaper columnists in America," he said. "She has an uncommon work ethic, having never missed a deadline for 70 years. Her weekly commentary in the Shenandoah Valley News blanketed her close knit community in southwest Iowa for seven decades."
Grassley says Birkby's weekly insights will be missed.
"Her readers will miss her byline and storytelling," said Birkby. "Her neighborly columns about ordinary life in rural America brought to joy to generations of Iowans."
Birkby will continue her monthly interview segment on KMA's "Morning Routine" program.