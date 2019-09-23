(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Charles Grassley is declining comment on reports that President Trump asked a foreign leader to investigate a political opponent.
During his weekly public affairs program Monday afternoon, KMA News asked Grassley for his reaction to a whistleblower's allegation that President Trump pressed the Ukrainian President to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, and threatened to withhold military aid to the country. The senator says he wants to hear more information from the whistleblower before passing judgment.
"Now, I have quite a good reputation for listening to whistleblowers," said Grassley. "I would like to have this whistleblower come and talk to me. We don't even know who the whistleblower is. This is something we have the responsibility to be looking into because of my defense of whistleblowing, and my staff is looking into it."
Grassley hopes more information comes out during a House committee hearing later this week. However, the senator cites television news reports indicating the president was within his boundaries in making the call.
"The foreign minister of the Ukraine was saying that, evidently, he knew what the phone conversation was about, because he said it was very appropriate," he said. "The president, himself, said it was very appropriate, because he talks to foreign people all the time. But, I think it would be ridiculous for me to speculate, and beyond what I told you, I'd be speculating."
Grassley adds there's very little that the Senate Intelligence Committee can do regarding the allegations until more information is presented. The president, himself, said Sunday his July phone call with Ukraine's president was an "absolutely perfect conversation," but he'll make a determination about whether to release a transcript of the call.