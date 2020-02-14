(Washington) -- Despite the recent controversy over the delay in reporting results, Iowa Senator Charles Grassley believes Iowa's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses will endure.
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Tom Price resigned in the wake of technical glitches preventing a timely release of the party's February 3rd Democratic caucus results. Some political pundits are questioning whether the caucuses will survive, and are calling for Iowa to switch to a primary system in selecting presidential nominees. Grassley, however, tells KMA News President Trump has stated his support for keeping Iowa's place in the election calendar intact.
"With or without the president saying what he did last week," said Grassley, "that he was in favor of Iowa being first in the nation, if he's president for five more years, I don't think that there's any doubt that we're going to be first in the nation."
Even if Trump loses reelection, Grassley believes the caucuses will stay. While saying Democrats are currently in hot water over the failure of a smartphone app, Grassley adds Democrats and Republicans are on the same wavelength in keeping the caucuses.
"I get back to something that's been pretty basic for 50 years," he said. "As long as the Republicans and Democrats in Iowa are on the same wavelength, and Republicans and Democrats are on the same wavelength for New Hampshire to be first in the nation for primaries, and it continues to be bi-state, bipartisan cooperation, I think it's going to stay."
Grassley says Iowa's caucuses give presidential candidates an ideological advantage.
"In Iowa and New Hampshire, people without much money can run for president of the United States," said the senator. "It seems to me we ought to maintain that sort of environment if you want democracy to flow."
Grassley, fellow Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and Governor Kim Reynolds have all stated support for maintaining the caucuses. Grassley made his comments in an interview with KMA News as part of his weekly public affairs program. On Sunday, party officials will begin a recanvas of 143 precincts and satellite caucuses at the request of Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg campaigns--to check the accuracy of results.