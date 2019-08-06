(Clarinda) -- Iowa Senator Charles Grassley will visit two southwest Iowa communities next week.
According to a press release from Grassley's office, the senator will hold town meetings in Union and Page counties. Grassley will visit the Afton Community Center from 3-to-4 p.m. Wednesday, and will stop by the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda from 10:15-to-11:15 a.m. Thursday.
The southwest Iowa swing is part of Grassley's 99 county tour that he holds each year. The town meetings next week are open to the public and media.
“Representative government is a two-way street. I’m one half of the process and the people of Iowa are the other half. You can’t have representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent. I appreciate the opportunity to hold town meetings, answer questions and take comments from Iowans,” Grassley said.