(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Charles Grassley hopes negotiations this fall will bring an end to the existing trade war between the United States and China.
President Trump recently announced that the next round of tariffs on Chinese products would be delayed until December 15th in order to help the American consumer. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Grassley says the tariff delay will do little to help Iowa farmers. What would help, he says, is for China to live up to promises Chinese President Xi Jinping made to Trump during the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan earlier this summer.
"They were both showing good faith that they were going to get back to the negotiating table," said Grassley. "There was two days of negotiations. There wasn't anything accomplished, so that's why the president took on some tariffs. Then, he backed off on half of them, and China hasn't bought the grain they said they were going to buy."
While saying there's no "immediate hope" for farmers hurt by the tariffs, Grassley says there's "immediate hope" negotiations in September will lead to a new trade pact.
"I hope that we can get China to quit cheating," he said, "by stealing our intellectual secrets, having to give them our technology to do business there, and all those things we thought we had major breakthroughs on with China on about May 1st--they they backed off. Then, of course, we didn't negotiate in May, June or July, and now we're back to the negotiating table."
Despite the recent tariffs, Grassley believes the farming community will still support Trump.
"The farmers are willing to put up with the fact that some president has to stop China from cheating on the international trade," said Grassley.
You can hear the full interview with Charles Grassley on our "Morning Line" page at KMAland.com.