(Washington, D.C.) — Congressional leaders are continuing work to hammer out a coronavirus relief bill reportedly worth up to $1.6 trillion.
The bill has been dubbed “phase three” of Congress’ response to the worldwide pandemic, which has shocked financial markets. Senate Finance Committee Chair Chuck Grassley of Iowa says getting relief to people is the top priority.
"The American people need Congress to put partisan politics aside and provide the American people relief as quickly as possible to get the economy turned around," said Grassley.
GOP leaders released their plan over the weekend for the legislation, which includes cash payments of $1,200 to anyone making under $75,000 in adjusted gross income. The bill also includes relief for small businesses and bailouts for major industries.
"This is just one piece of the Senate's comprehensive package," said Grassley. "In other words, there's a lot of other senators that are working in separate arenas to accomplish in their area what I'm trying to accomplish through what the Finance Committee can do."
In addition to work in Congress, Grassley says private businesses around the world are part of the solution.
"We here in Washington might think the only reaction to the pandemic we're in is something we can do in Congress," said Grassley. "As important as that is, it's also very important that we recognize that there's a lot of people out in our private sector doing what entrepreneurs normally do: coming to the rescue. They need to be thanked as well and recognized as well."
Democrats in Congress have slammed the legislation for including too much money for big businesses and industries and not enough relief for the middle class.