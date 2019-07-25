(Washington) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves supports bipartisan legislation designed to improve accountability in federal disaster spending.
On Wednesday, the U.S. House approved the so-called DISASTER Act. In this case, DISASTER is an acronym for Disclosing Aid Spent to Ensure Relief. Co-authored by California Congressman Scott Peters, a Democrat, and North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, a Republican, the bill requires the Office of Management and Budget to submit to Congress an annual report on how much federal agencies across government spend in disaster-related assistance for the proceeding year. Graves spoke in favor of the bill on the House floor.
"You would think we would know how much the federal government actually spends on disasters," said Graves. "We have estimates, but we simply don't know what the actual costs are across the federal government. This bill's going to help us get some real numbers. It's going to help us increase transparency for the taxpayer, and it's going to help Congress make some better informed decisions."
The Tarkio Republican also spoke in support of another measure passing the House--the Post-Disaster Assistance Online Accountability Act. The proposal would create a new system for tracking federal disaster projects and assistance.
"By increasing the accountability and transparency following federal disasters," he said, "this bill is going to help ensure that funds are invested more wisely, and better able to help Americans who are trying to recover and help rebuild their lives. HR 1307 is going to require various agencies that provide disaster assistance to publicly report data on disaster spending, and the obligations. It's critical as we continue to work to reform our disaster response and recovery programs that we have the most accurate data available."
Graves represents Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which includes Atchison and Holt counties--areas hit hard by this spring's Missouri River flooding.