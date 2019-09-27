(Washington) -- Earlier this week, Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves called the proposed impeachment inquiry regarding President Trump's phone call to the Ukrainian president "a scam."
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Graves says reading the transcripts of the president's call to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and the whistleblower's report only reinforces his opinion that impeachment isn't warranted. That's despite information in the transcripts confirming Trump asked Zelensky more than once to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter, plus allegations that the administration attempted to cover up the whistleblower's report concerning the matter.
"If you look at the transcript," said Graves, "it does show that the president obviously engaged in a call with the president of the Ukraine. There was no threat of any aid removed included in that transcript. The president, he asked about the Biden investigation, after he was asked about it."
The Tarkio Republican accuses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of using the impeachment threat to invalidate Trump's presidency.
"We've tried to impeach the president now three times," he said. "We've had three votes on the floor of the house--they've all failed. Congress isn't getting the work done it should be getting done, because we're being completely sidetracked by this. It's taking a lot of time and lot of money to go through this, so here we go again."
Nor does Graves believes the president's call constitutes a national security risk.
"You can find anybody out there on both sides of this," said Graves, "and people are willing to find anything. What we need to do is get on with the work of the country. We've got disasters in California. We've got disasters on the East Coast. We've obviously got our own disasters we're dealing with, with flooding throughout the Midwest. We need to be doing the people's work, and that is taking care of those issues, and others like them, instead of wasting time on stuff like this."
Nearly 300 former national security advisers have signed a letter calling for President Trump's impeachment. You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.