(KMAland) -- Three Missouri lawmakers recently sent a letter to FEMA Acting Administrator Peter Gaynor seeking clarification on the agency's policy for offering assistance to people impacted by this year's disastrous flooding.
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, and Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt sent the letter earlier this month, which cited a lack of clarification in FEMA's policies when it comes to identifying 'sustained damage.'
Congressman Graves tells KMA News the issue is directly affecting those impacted by Missouri River flooding in northwest Missouri counties.
"There is a 15-day gap in there for folks that had flood damage between the first occurrence and the second occurrence," Graves said. "There is a lot of cost involved with that whether it be running pumps or even rent because they were displaced from their homes. We know FEMA is still going through that evaluation process, but this has really created a lot of problems when it comes to that gap between April 29th and July 5th."
The Tarkio Republican says many constituents in his district are frustrated with FEMA over what he calls a "confusing and poorly-communicated process for providing individual assistance."
"We are trying to get that clarified and we're trying to get FEMA to open the process back up because there was just as much damage between the two occurrences as there was on the actual flood occurrences themselves," Graves said. "We're trying to help these individuals out. I think 19 folks in my district have been denied assistance as a result of not falling within those two date ranges."
Graves says the dilemma with FEMA comes as area residents continue to express frustrations with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' management of the Missouri River.
"Frustration with the underlying cause of the flooding, and the way the Corps is managing the upper Missouri," Graves said. "And when it comes to the priorities of managing that river, we are hearing just as much about that as well. That second kick in the gut is when this (flooding) occurs and then FEMA comes in and has some ridiculous criteria that have to be met and it all makes no sense. It's extraordinarily confusing."
