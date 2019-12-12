(Washington, D.C.) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is among the members of Congress pushing for further investigation into the now-grounded Boeing 737 MAX jet.
Members of the House Transportation Committee -- of which Graves is the ranking member -- held another in a series of hearings this week looking into the plane, which was grounded in March following fatal crashes in Ethopia and Indonesia due to software issues. The hearing featured newly-appointed FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson and former Boeing employee Edward Pierson, among others. During the hearing, Graves says Republicans would like to hear from former FAA officials who were responsible for the original certification of the 737 MAX.
"Until we hear from the officials that were in charge at the time, then the investigation remains incomplete at best and at worst, it looks like we are willing to overlook the past administration's culpability in this matter," said Graves. "Having said that, as I have said many, many times, should the investigation reveal problems within the certification process, then I think Congress can and they should act accordingly."
Graves says insuring the safety of the flying public should be a bipartisan issue.
"When it comes to aviation safety, I do believe that we have to leave out the partisanship and the 'gotcha' moments," said Graves. "I know Administrator Dickson and his team and the thousands of FAA professionals are all dedicated to aviation safety and improving any process that needs improvement."
An FAA analysis completed shortly after the first 737 MAX crash in December 2018 concluded that there could be as many as 15 additional fatal crashes over the lifetime of the jet. The crashes were caused by faulty software that caused the plane to go into a steep nosedive. The FAA anticipates the recertification and software fix will stretch into 2020. Graves says he is confident the 737 MAX will be safe to fly again.
"As a professional pilot myself, I still believe that the FAA the gold standard in the world for safety," said Graves. "Air travel is the safest mode of transportation in history. When the FAA clears the 737 Max to fly again, it's going to be safe to fly."
To date, 387 jets have been delivered to airline companies with another 4,600 ordered. Many of the jets remain grounded at Boeing facilities around the country.