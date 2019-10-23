(Washington) -- Northwest Missouri still faces obstacles in recovery for the floods of 2019.
That's according to Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, who addressed those difficulties during a congressional hearing Tuesday in Washington. The U.S. House Subcommittee of Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management hosted the hearing on federal recovery efforts from recent disasters--including the Missouri River flooding. Graves--the ranking member of the House Transportation Committee--says recovery efforts in his region have been slowed by separate disaster declaration dates for individual assistance.
"If you had flooding in your home in a certain period of time," said Graves, "it's flooded, then there's a two-week gap in there. Then, if you had flooding in the second period of time, then you're covered. It's completely bizarre. You know, if you qualify, and if your home was flooded during the selected dates, then you're all right. But, if you're in that two-week period, then you're in trouble."
The Tarkio Republican says the discrepancy makes no sense, considering provisions passed under the Disaster Recovery Reform Act directing FEMA to give more consideration for localized impact in multiple recent disasters.
"We may have smaller populations in the rural areas like we have in my district," he said, "but our communities are critical to the nation's food supply, and other resources. When even a few people are displaced, it does cause a significant impact to the local economy. Even where the homes and bridges of families are not flooded, the roads and bridges to access those areas, and homes and communities, are still underwater--even as of today.
"It's hard to comprehend, unless you're on the ground, the extent of the flooding that's taken place," Graves added.
Graves demanded answers from FEMA regarding the individual assistance declaration date. He cited one of his communities in Missouri's 6th Congressional District as an example.
"You take the town of Craig--just one of the communities that flooded in my district--yet they're not eligible for assistance," said Graves. "We put these arbitrary dates out there for a flood event like this, and it's creating a lot of problems--a lot of problems."
Atchison County Emergency Management Coordinator Rhonda Wiley was among those testifying at the hearing. Despite the various obstacles, Wiley says her county has experienced some "wins" in flood recovery efforts.
"We have been able to get everybody out early through evacuation processes," said Wiley, "in areas that have never evacuated before. People have always refused to evacuate--they stayed their in previous floods. So this time, we were able to get everybody. When nobody has died, to me, that is the biggest win of all."
Wiley, however, says her county still needs a victory in receiving ample disaster assistance.
"Because of the difficulties associated with preliminary damage assessments," she said, "we are unable to bring in assistance such as the multi-agency resource centers, and disaster recovery centers, because you can't do preliminary damage assessments if these areas are still underwater."
Officials from FEMA and the U.S. Economic Development Authority also testified at the hearing.