(Washington) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves awaits answers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding the process of issuing disaster declarations in the aftermath of this year's flooding.
Recently, Graves and other members of Missouri's congressional delegation sent a letter to FEMA officials regarding implementation of a section the Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018. The section under question states FEMA "shall give greater consideration to severe local impact or recent multiple disasters" when making recommendations to the president on disaster declarations. Portions of northern Missouri were split between two separate disaster declarations covering different time periods--meaning not all counties were included in the declarations, and were denied individual assistance. Graves discussed his grievances with FEMA on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"We had that 15-day gap in there in April--last April--that FEMA is denying some people the opportunity under the recovery act because they're in that time period," said Graves. "Well, it doesn't matter if it rained in the first part of March, or if it rained in that time period, or if it rained later. People still got flooded--their homes were flooded, their farms are flooded, their businesses are flooded. It's just ridiculous what they did in placing these arbitrary dates out there that don't make any sense."
The Tarkio Republican also questions why Iowa and Nebraska received disaster declarations sooner than Missouri.
"The fact of the matters, at least in northern Missouri, all of those counties--whether it was Iowa, Nebraska or Missouri--they all got hit at the same time," he said. "A lot of that does have to do with when the state actually requested it in doing the assessments."
Graves, however, says FEMA failed to account for the local devastation from the Missouri River flooding.
"They just need to be more responsive in things like this," said Graves. "They need more boots on the ground, so to speak, and more people out there seeing what's happening to folks as its happening. It shouldn't take a congressional act to try to change this. They should be more responsive and much more sensitive to the issues going on and what's happening at the time it is happening."
Graves was among those voting against the Reforming Disaster Recovery Act of 2019, which passed the U.S. House this week by a 290-to-118 vote. The congressman believes the act doesn't go far enough in streamlining the federal government's disaster response procedures.
"It seems like every time we have a disaster," he said, "we get into this issue when it comes to FEMA, and we get into these problems--whether it's a hurricane, or earthquake, or a tornado, or flooding, in this particular case. I didn't think that the bill was particularly hard enough when it comes to directing FEMA. It should have been more focused, to be quite honest with you."
You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com. A copy of the Missouri congressional delegation's letter to FEMA is published here: