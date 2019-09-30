(Washington) -- Legislation helping KMAland residents recovery from this year's devastating floods--and better prepare for future floods--recently moved through Congress.
Members of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee recently approved the Resiliency Revolving Fund Act. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is the committee's ranking member. Graves tells KMA News the bill allows FEMA to provide Missouri and other states resources to set up a fund for mitigation projects reducing disaster risks.
"This allows for a revolving fund to be able to access that money, to be able to borrow money to do this, and to fix much of the devastation," said Graves. "It's a great piece of legislation. It's just another tool in the tool box for people who are in dire need, and their resources are depleted."
Among other things, Graves says the funding will help repair non-federal levee systems along the Missouri River.
"In our system, our levee system that's up and down the river," he said, "we have levee districts that include, in many cases, federal levees. These are levees that the corps sponsors and maintains. But also a part of that system, we have non-federal levees, private levees that are also a part of that system. Well, you just can't fix the holes in some, and not in others, because the water is still going to come in."
While the exact number of breaches on non-federal levees isn't available, the Tarkio Republican says systems in his district, especially, took a big hit.
"You know, I have 50-some breaks in my district, alone, on the Missouri River," said Graves, "and a huge component of those are non-federal. But, this is a situation where we'll have to take care of all of the breaks--not just some of them--because if you only repair some of them, you're still going to have water come in."
The bill was later approved in the full House. Graves made his comments in a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.