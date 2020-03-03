(Washington) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves joins three other colleagues in demanding answers regarding risk categories for areas with breached levees.
Graves and fellow Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, plus Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska and Congresswoman Sharice Davids of Kansas have sent a letter to the Risk Management Agency on whether crop insurance rates would be raised if areas with levees aren't repaired to the authorized level of protection by the RMA deadline. Graves described the dilemma in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning.
"What we have is a problem that's coming up now," said Graves, "and that is what is crop insurance going to cost for many of the farmers who are hoping to get something planted after the levees are repaired. In some cases, that may be after the planting deadline when it comes to crop insurance. We're also hearing, too, that even if the levees are repaired, that the RMA may keep those crop insurance rates extremely high--in fact, so high that it just doesn't work."
Graves says increased insurance rates could have a drastic impact on farmers with land located near the breached levees. With the possibility of repeat flooding, he says many farmers are trying to decide whether to plant this spring.
"They're not going to plant if they have breaches," he said. "Many of those farmers intend to plant as soon as those breaches are closed, or at least closed to the point where they get some protection. Right now, when it comes to crop insurance, you have planting deadlines. If you don't have your crop in the ground by then, then obviously they won't allow you to take out crop insurance. We want some latitude when it comes to this to take out that crop insurance."
The Tarkio Republican says the problem is that many constituents won't have levee repairs fully completed by the state crop insurance deadline.
"You know, you can close most of the breaks," said Graves, "but, if there's still one break, that water can come pouring back in, and do a whole lot of damage. Everybody's kind of keeping their fingers crossed, and hoping that we get a lot of this (repaired). And, of course, a lot of it depends on how much rain we get this spring--which is hard to tell."
And, the congressman says there's still uncertainly about the outflows coming from the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota.
"We're still very critical of the corps, and how they're managing the Missouri River," he said. "We're very concerned about the amount of water in the reservoirs up north. It may be good year, but it may be a very bad year when it comes to management of that river."
Among other things, the letter asks whether the RMA is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to get the most updated levee certifications, and whether they're pro-rating risk categories according to the updated certifications. You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.