(Washington) -- Farming operations must go on despite the coronavirus crisis in the country.
That's why Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is among the congressional representatives urging support for one particular sector of agriculture. Earlier this week, Graves joined 142 other lawmakers in a bipartisan letter to U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue, urging immediate assistance to cattle producers by using the resources provided in the phase three coronavirus relief package recently passed in Congress. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Graves says cattlemen face challenges during the COVID-19 spread.
"We want to make sure that cattle producers are included in any relief package that's put together by Congress," said Graves. "We also want to look into the issue when it comes to packers, and the disparity in prices right now, and to make sure they're not being taken advantage of in the middle of this crisis."
The so-called Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stabilization or CARES Act includes an additional $9.5 billion for the USDA to assist producers, including livestock producers, through the outbreak.
"Basically (it includes) a lot of the same things that we saw for small businesses," he said. "That is being sure that we can continue paying the folks that are out there, and utilizing those programs that are out there to make sure they still meet payroll, and to make sure ag businesses and everything stay open, and continue to operate."
But, the Tarkio Republican says the aid is slow in coming, as the measure was approved only recently. With the planting season underway, Graves says farming operations must continue.
"We're obviously the nation's food suppliers for everyone out there," said the congressman. "That's part of the process, and it cannot stop. We have to do what we do in getting the crop in the ground. What people worry about are the supplies, and the inputs that we need, whether it's seed, fertilizer, whatever the case may be, or even labor--the help that we need--just getting all the things we need to do the job, and get the work done."
Joining Graves in signing the letter were Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, and Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, among others. Both of Iowa's U.S. Senators signed the letter, as well as senators from Nebraska and Missouri. You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.