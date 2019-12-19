(Washington) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves was among those opposing President Trump's impeachment Wednesday.
The Tarkio Republican voted against both articles of impeachment, alleging abuse of presidential power and obstruction of Congress in connection with the Ukrainian phone call scandal. In a statement released late Wednesday evening following the debate and votes in the U.S. House, Graves said, quote, "I strongly opposed the articles of impeachment brought by the liberal majority. Perhaps now we can get back to work for the American people and accomplish many of the important things that we should have finished months ago--like securing better trade deals and fixing our nation’s aging infrastructure." Graves made similar comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program back in September, when he called the entire impeachment process "a sham" on the part of Democrats.
"If you look at the transcript," said Graves, "it does show that the president obviously engaged in a call with the president of the Ukraine. There was no threat of any aid removed included in that transcript. The president, he asked about the Biden investigation, after he was asked about it."
Nor did Graves believe the president's call constitutes a national security risk.
"You can find anybody out there on both sides of this," said Graves, "and people are willing to find anything. What we need to do is get on with the work of the country. We've got disasters in California. We've got disasters on the East Coast. We've obviously got our own disasters we're dealing with, with flooding throughout the Midwest. We need to be doing the people's work, and that is taking care of those issues, and others like them, instead of wasting time on stuff like this."
Missouri's other Republican congressional representatives also voted against the impeachment articles, while Democrats supported them. It's unknown when or if the articles will be sent to the U.S. Senate, where a trial would take place to determine Trump's guilt. The Senate is not expected to convict the president.