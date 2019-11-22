(Washington) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is hoping for relief for areas still impacted by the floods of 2019.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that releases from the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota would be reduced from 80,000 cubic feet per second to 75,000 cfs on Saturday. Releases will then decrease to 70,000 cfs next Tuesday with daily reductions beginning December 3rd to reach 54,000 cfs by December 6th. Graves tells KMA News the corps' announcement is good news, because it means floodwaters will finally go down in areas along the Missouri River still inundated.
"You know, right now, we still can't do some of our assessments," said Graves, "because the water continues to be high, it continues to cover the ground. If that's the case, then the assessments can't be done. Not to mention there are some holes in the levies--breaches in the levies--that we have not been able to get in and repair, because the river continues to run high. So, the lower that water is, the better off we are when it comes to repairing those levy breaches, and getting relief to those folks--not only that, but next year."
Like other officials, the Tarkio Republican expresses fears of a repeat flooding episode next spring.
"If those levy breaches aren't filled in with that water--when the river's going to be running high again next spring--that water's going to be coming right back in with those levy breaches," he said. "So, it's going to have a big impact."
In a recent conference call, John Remus--chief of the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division--said the corps is attempting to evacuate water from the river reservoirs before the 2020 runoff season next spring. Remus also said flood control continues to be the corps' top priority. Graves, however, expresses skepticism that flood control is now the corps' main focus.
"It's one of those situations where I guess I say, 'I'll believe it when I see it,'" said Graves. "I'm just going to continue to push it--trust and verify. But, the fact of the matter is, they have to make flood control number one, because it's people's lives that are being affected--communities, businesses, farms, homes, you name it. And, those folks have been devastated."
Graves made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.