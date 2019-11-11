(Gravity) -- A Gravity man is in custody following a wreck in Taylor County.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 2200 block of Highway 148 for a vehicle in the ditch Monday. Authorities say an investigation showed a vehicle had slid off the road due to snowy conditions. Following further investigation, deputies arrested the driver -- 55-year-old Brian LaRose -- on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -- third or subsequent offense.
He is being held in the Taylor County Jail on $5,000 bond.