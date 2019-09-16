(Clarinda) -- Page County's joint communication center is among the county departments under consideration for a potential move.
Recently, the Page County Board of Supervisors bid $92,500 on the former Clarinda United Methodist Church's education building as a new location for numerous county departments. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert says the county is looking at relocating PageComm from its current location in the basement of Clarinda City Hall to the education building's second floor. In addition to no longer having to pay rent for the City Hall space, Grebert says the new location would offer other advantages.
"First of all, our dispatchers work a 12-hour shift," said Grebert. "Right now, they're working in the basement. There's no windows, there's no view of the outside. They don't know exactly what's going on. It's very safe in the basement, but it's very quiet, and you don't know anything that's going on outside. So, now, we'll get a window. We'll get to see outside. We'll be part of living again, we can see the daylight and everything else. So, it will be nice for them."
In addition, the second floor would offer additional space for PageComm, as well.
"The second floor is where we're looking at putting the PageComm and the EMA offices," he said. "So, we'll actually have a dispatch center. We'll have an EMA office. We can have our EOC--the Emergency Operations Center--for the county. So, should some disaster, something happen and we have to activate that, we'll have a room to go on. We'll have a lot of storage rooms up there, and a space for our computer room, too."
Other county offices targeted for placement into the building include Page County Public Health, the county's sanitarian office, and the county's new safety officer. Grebert sees an advantage to having all those offices--most notably public health--under one roof.
"We work really close with public health a lot," said Grebert. "We always contact them, and communicate with them, and do their joint efforts with them, as far as public health and emergency efforts going on. Having all under one roof, and having all under a county roof when we're not paying rent is good."
Grebert, however, says any relocation of PageComm would take time.
"For PageComm, itself, it would take a minimum of six months," he said. "We would have to notify the state about the crime computer we have to move. That's a sixth-month time frame to move that. Plus, dispatch has a lot more electrical equipment, a lot more electrical needs. So, the building's going to have to be upgraded a little bit to get us fit in there. I don't see PageComm moving anything at least a year before we get to move in there."
One potential hurdle is that the building currently serves as the Clarinda Preschool's base of operations. County Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong recently told KMA News the county is exploring options to allow the preschool to remain in that building until it finds a new home. Armstrong says it could be October before any deal is finalized. One note: Armstrong told us Monday morning that there are no plans to relocate the county engineer's office to the existing education building, as reported earlier.