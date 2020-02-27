(Council Bluffs) -- Bills affecting Iowa's public education system are on the Green Hills Area Education Agency's radar screen.
Dr. Lolli Haws is chief administrator with the Green Hills AEA. Haws touched on some of the high-profile bills in Iowa Legislature pertaining to education in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning. One perennial issue involves state aid for K-12 schools. Lawmakers have yet to settle on a final number for supplemental state aid for fiscal 2021. While the Iowa House recently approved an additional 2.5%, Iowa Senate legislators settled on a 2.1% increase. Haws says it's imperative for legislators to reach agreement on the allowable growth rate, as state aid is the main funding source for teachers' salaries in most school districts.
"When this gets delayed, it makes it harder for districts to have to wait to decide how much of a salary increase they can give," said Haws, "which then delays when we can send out contracts, when then delays how we know which teachers sign their contracts, and are coming back, and which teachers are going to leave. So, it just postpones a whole series of steps that if we can get that amount of money determined, then we can make our salary increases, and we can offer people contracts. Then, we know who we have to hire, and get busy doing that."
One funding level that has been settled involves additional dollars for school transportation. Earlier this week, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill containing an extra $7 million in money that would go to schools spending more than the statewide average to transport students to school. Haws says the money will help address discrepancies in school transportation costs between urban and rural school districts.
"Every year the legislature has put a little money toward increasing money for rural schools and smaller districts who have exceptional transportation costs, so that it's fair," she said. "That a school district that might be rural and isolated doesn't have to spend a disproportionate amount of their budget on transportation, as opposed to a city that has less transportation costs."
Perhaps the most noteworthy education-related bill this session addresses how teachers handle classroom behavioral issues. Among other things, the bill would provide incentives to Iowa school districts who utilize therapeutic classrooms and provide standardized training for school staff to deal with violent behavior by students. Haws says the state's AEAs have indicated their support for the bill.
"We still have some things to work out, and some of the technical parts of it," said Haws. "But in general, we do support more training for teachers, training while teachers are going to school to become teachers, more training on what to do if you have children in your class that are disrupting and misbehaving. You always talk about the mental health aspect. Understanding is one thing, knowing what to do next, and what steps to take--we certainly support that."
The bill would also protect teachers from liability for physically removing a dangerous student from the classroom, and establishes regulations for so-called "classroom clears"--situations in which all students are removed from a classroom because of issues involving a single student. Under the measure, teachers would be required to review a students’ IEP following a second classroom clear incident. Haws says the legislation is designed to prevent the overuse of classroom clears.
"We have a belief that it may be overused," she said, "and that we may be jumping to that step a little too soon, or it's happening so often that we may be doing something different with the student. So, this legislation is attempting to get to a more reasonable way of when is the time to do that, and when not."
An amended bill recently passed the House Education Committee. The Senate Appropriations Committee also approved a companion piece last week.