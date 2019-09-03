(Pittsburgh, PA) -- A commercial truck driver from southwest Iowa was recently recognized at the National Truck Driving Championships in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Griswold resident Tim Dean tells KMA News that he was named one of America's most elite and safest commercial vehicle drivers by Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrator Ray Martinez.
"The National Truck Driving Championships have been around since 1937," Dean said. "It's an opportunity for drivers to show off their skills and promote the trucking industry in a positive light. The biggest thing about the national championships, there is only one way to get to that level and that is being a safe driver."
Dean says he was humbled and honored to receive the national recognition.
"Every mile we drive as a professional is one mile safe," Dean said. "It's great having the support of Werner Enterprises to come out and do this. The biggest thing here is the promotion of safety."
Dean noted that he's lived and raised a family in Griswold for about 20 years, and has driven professionally for Werner Enterprises out of Omaha for 31 years.
"I'm a proud husband, and a father of three graduates of the Griswold school system," Dean said. "My wife is an elementary teacher at the new Griswold school up in town where they consolidated Elliott and Lewis. I've been a professional driver since we moved here. My neighbors are pretty aware of who I drive for because my truck sits in the driveway on the weekends. I'm home every weekend."
Earlier this year, Dean was awarded the Four Million Mile Safe Driver Award, which recognizes commercial drivers who drive over four million miles without an accident.
Dean made his comments on KMA's "Dean & Friends" program.