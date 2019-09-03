Pictured: Tim Dean (right), a commercial vehicle driver from Griswold, Iowa, competing in the National Truck Driving Championships in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is recognized as one of America’s most elite and safest commercial drivers by Ray Martinez, Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)– the lead federal agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation responsible for regulating and providing safety oversight of the nation’s commercial motor vehicles (CMVs), on Thursday, August 22, 2019.