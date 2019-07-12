(Griswold) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting death in Cass County, Iowa.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a shooting at 69244 Lyman Street in Griswold shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff's office says the victim, 22-year-old Chase Jones of Atlantic, was taken by Griswold Rescue to Cass County Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Des Moines. The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office, and the State Division of Criminal Investigation.