(Griswold) -- The Griswold Community School District is seeking help in locating a missing student.
According to Superintendent David Henrichs, 13-year-old eighth grade student MacKade Schroder was last seen walking to school Tuesday morning. Henrichs says Schroder allegedly told another student that he was running away possibly to the Treynor area.
Schroder is described as 5-foot-2, 90 pounds, with long blonde curly hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, sweat pants, black tennis shoes, and was carrying a navy blue and bright green backpack with the word "fuel" on it.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office in Atlantic has been notified and is now leading the search. An official missing person's report has been filed. Anyone with information regarding Schroder's whereabouts is urged to contact the Griswold School District at 712-778-2154 or the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 712-243-2206.