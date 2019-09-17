(Glenwood) -- Disastrous flooding couldn't stop Mills County from landing a major industrial project.
Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg joined local officials and representatives of two companies Wednesday afternoon for groundbreaking ceremonies for a new agricultural logistics industrial project.
WSI of Appleton, Wisconsin plans construction of a 137,500 square-foot facility on 43 acres of land located near Interstate 29 and Bunge Avenue. WSI CEO Bob Schroeder tells KMA News the location was perfect for the first phase of a major industrial distribution center.
"Once we identified a bit of the region, so to speak," said Schroeder, "then it became the ability to have freeway access--potentially rail access, being in a neighborhood where we don't have houses next door, or grade schools--those type of things--because truck traffic and industrial really doesn't match up from a safety standpoint. We also wanted a site where we could really isolate from surface water runoff, and ecological, and make sure we can control it. This site suits us very well, in that regard, in terms of drainage, and those things."
Syngenta Crop Protection LLC will occupy the first phase. Larry Lenz of Coon Rapids is a project manager with Syngenta. Lenz says plans call for storing crop production chemicals for distribution throughout the company's network. Located in the corn belt, Lenz says the site fit the company's needs for more than one reason.
"Just being a stone's throw from the Omaha plant," said Lenz, "we're able to have finished goods delivered from there, and also support that plant, as well. So, that makes it a very strategic site. We also rail here, so that makes it a very strategic site for us."
Gregg says the facility is an outstanding reward for Mills County's resiliency in the wake of this year's floods.
"I think it's a strong representation of the fact that there is confidence in southwest Iowa, in the economy, in the business environment here in Iowa, and the infrastructure surrounding this,' said Gregg. "I think it's welcome news, not only for all the contractors that are going to be working here, but for the fact that is an agricultural-focused investment. So, I think it's welcome news for Iowa farmers in the ag community, as well as for people in the area generally."
Gregg credited Allely and the county's board of supervisors for engaging in economic development activities. Though flooding didn't penetrate the building site, Allely admits the disaster made him sweat out the process of landing the project.
"It kept me up at night," said Allely. "Ironically, they received their permits through the army corps of engineers for some of their environmental work on the Thursday before the flood. That really kept us on track. If it was another week, who knows? We still may be waiting for those permits."
Allely hopes the WSI-Syngenta facility is just the start. He believes the location lends itself to other development in the future. Construction of the facility is expected to be completed next July.