(Glenwood) -- Months after floodwaters ravaged parts of Mills County, the area is receiving a big economic boost next week.
Groundbreaking ceremonies for a new industry take place Tuesday afternoon at 1 at a 43-acre plot of land at the southeast corner of the Interstate 29-Bunge Avenue Interchange. At that time, the new industry's name will be revealed. Mills County Economic Development Director Rick Allely tells KMA News the county has worked to land the yet-to-be disclosed industry for the past two years.
"It came about working through a site selector," said Allely, "and directly with company officials, and showing them sites in Mills County that met their needs. We were able to settle in on a piece of property that met those needs. The landowner and their family worked closely with us, and we were able to put the deal together."
Other information--including the number of jobs provided--will also be revealed on Tuesday.
"The company will make all of that public on Tuesday during the ceremony," he said. "They'll divulge who they are, what they do, and the overall economic impact on the multi-state region."
Coming off the disastrous flooding this spring, Allely says landing a new industry is big--and not just for Mills County.
"This is a tremendous announcement," said Allely, "not just for Mills County, but I believe for all of southwest Iowa. You know, the resiliency of our businesses and our people to get through this flood event--and it's not over by any means. But, to be able to have an announcement of job creation, and new investment in southwest Iowa is remarkable."
Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg is among the dignitaries expected to attend the ceremony.