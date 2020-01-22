(Clarinda) -- Page County has a new addition to its team of medical investigators.
Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors appointed Bruce Gruber to the position vacated by Rob Marsh's recent retirement. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris tells KMA News Gruber is well known in the medical community.
"Bruce is an EMT, and is a Farragut native," said Morris. "He currently lives in and around Red Oak, works on the Red Oak rescue squad, and formally was at Clarinda Regional Health Center. He joins our team. We had an opening after the retirement of Rob Marsh, who had served Page County for a number of years in this capacity. We're really delighted to have Bruce on board."
With Gruber's addition, Morris says the county is back up to three medical investigators.
"The two other medical examiners on our team are longtime public servants--Sara Solt and Sandy McIntyre," he said. "Sandy's son is actually Bruce. They work together professionally at Clarinda Regional Health Center. Also, they know Bruce's passion for doing this type of work."
Morris says the three investigators work out well geographically.
"You have Sandy over on the western side, and Sara on the eastern side," said Morris. "When there are needs that arise in the northern sections of the county, whether it's east or west, Bruce, geographically, can be the go-to guy. Our team really coordinates well. They work very, very well together, have great relationships with the State Medical Examiner. It's a well-oiled machine, we think."
As with the county's other investigators, Gruber will be paid a standard salary, based on an incident response chart.