(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda company has reduced its workforce in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials with H&H Trailers say they have temporarily reduced its workforce in Clarinda as demand has dropped in recent weeks. In addition to a drop in demand, officials say the availability of parts and supplies has become low. Each manufacturing location in Clarinda is designed to produce specific products, which limits any ability for crossover production.
Company officials say it is their intention that the reductions remain temporary.