(Sidney) -- With the holidays comes several fun things for 4H students.
Fremont County Youth Coordinator Logan Doty joined KMA recently to discuss some of the activities that come with joining 4H.
"4H has a long standing stigma that you have to raise livestock to be a part of 4H, but that isn't the truth," Doty said. "In 4H, you get the chance to showcase your talents and the projects you create at the Fremont County Fair in July.
One of the upcoming events 4H'ers can participate in is a trip to an Omaha Lancers Hockey Game as part of "4H Night at The Lancers," on January 11th.
"Tickets are offered at a discounted price of $14 and a portion of that ticket price goes back to our 4-H Program to help support regional trips and camps for youth in 4th through 12th grade," Doty said.
The deadline to purchase tickets is January 8th. Discount tickets must be purchased through the Fremont County Extension website, extension.iastate.edu or the Fremont County Extension Facebook page. Anyone with further questions can reach the Fremont County Extension Office at 712-374-2351