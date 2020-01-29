(Shenandoah) -- Another longtime Shenandoah business is changing hands.
Vaughn and Joan Livingston are selling the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home to Marty and Kristy Rieken. The Livingstons announced the sale at an open house at the business at 208 West Clarinda Avenue Wednesday morning. Vaughn Livingston tells KMA News he offered the funeral home to the Riekens after none of his staff members expressed interest in purchasing it.
"We made an offer," said Livingston. "I know the kind of person he (Marty Rieken) is, and how he runs funerals. He does it up to my standards that I wanted to sell the business to. I could have sold it elsewhere for maybe a little bit more money, but I wanted to make sure that the people we've taken care of through the years, and the ones in the future are going to be taken care of the way we've always taken care of our families."
Fred Hackett Sr. founded the funeral home in 1951. Vaughn Livingston became its director in 1983. After 42 years in the mortuary business, Livingston says he wanted to retire.
"There comes a time when you look at yourself in the mirror, and say, 'it's time,'" he said. "It's time to pass the business onto somebody else, because after that many years of getting up at the wee hours of the morning, and doing various things in the community, sometimes it's time to step back and take some time for yourself until it's the end of your life. So, that was the basic reason."
The Riekens currently own funeral homes in Oakland and Griswold. Marty Rieken says he decided to purchase the Shenandoah business out of respect for Vaughn and Joan.
"I've known Vaughn and Joan for years," said Rieken. "I have great respect for them, have liked the Shenandoah community when we've been down here, and liked the southwest Iowa area. I've know Vaughn and Joan, and know they run a respectable business, and I've really leaned on Vaughn for advice. That's what led us to buy it."
Rieken stresses no major changes are planned with the funeral home's operations.
"As a business owner, you come in and look at things," he said. "We've got capable employees here. I'm just trying not to mess things up, is what I'm really trying to do. Matt (Livingston) and Staci (Shearer) have been running the funeral home, and I hope they continue to do that. That's the plan right now. They're going a great job. We're going to be here when we can be, but I trust those two people. Like I said, I don't want to come in and mess up something. If it's not broken, we're not going to try to fix it."
In fact, Rieken says even the funeral home's name will remain the same. Livingston, meanwhile, says he and Joan plan to stay in Shenandoah.
"Shenandoah has been so good to our family," said Livingston. "Our kids have been raised here. We're just so happy that we chose Shenandoah to live in all these years."
More on the history of Hackett-Livingston and Rieken funeral homes are available from their websites.