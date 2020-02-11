(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials are hoping to wrap up two building projects in the district this spring.
Timelines for the projects were reviewed by the Hamburg School Board at its regular meeting Monday evening. One of those projects is the student-built house to be constructed in a lot across from Marnie Simons Elementary School. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the project recently received a pledge for in-kind help in building the house's foundation.
"We found a gentleman over in Essex who's willing to do the foundation," said Wells, "So, we're working the next week or two to get that in place. As soon as he can pour, he's going to. He doesn't think he needs to wait until spring to have the right equipment--they can actually do basements in the winter."
With the foundation laid, Wells says students can erect the structure's walls in time for a mid-spring completion.
"The kids have built all the walls for the house inside our shop," said Wells. "So, we're planning on putting that house up in one weekend--framing it, windows, siding and roofing in one weekend. We'll spend the rest of the time on the inside. Our goal is to have it done in late April-early May, but that foundation is the one thing holding us up."
Meanwhile, school officials have set a May 31st deadline for completion of the much-completed safe and secure entryway project--a major upgrade of the school's security. Wells says the deadline was set following a recent meeting with local contractors.
"We're, of course, anticipating it before then," he said, "but, we just don't want to keep telling the board dates, and then they don't get done. Our contractors are really busy, and we appreciate their efforts, but we're definitely way behind on that project, and we're not pleased with that."
However, Wells adds the contractors have had other obligations in the post-flood recovery period.
"When 100 homes are without heat, that's a little more important than having our entryway complete," the superintendent said. "We've been understanding, and we've worked with those contractors for a long period of time. We'd rather have that money stay in our community, and take a little longer than shipping money out of our district. So, we're patient.
"It's a little frustrating, but we know we'll get a great product, and a safe entry that's handicapped accessible, and a new area for kids to read. It'll be great. We'll get new offices. It will ge done, and it will be done well," he added.
Plans originally called for the entryway project to be completed last fall.