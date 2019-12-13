(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials recently received important feedback on the district's future direction.
Results of a recent survey of the district's parents were reviewed at a recent Hamburg School Board meeting. Among other things, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the survey provided input on whether to renew high school classes beginning next school, as well as future sharing opportunities.
"We asked parents if they would support a high school here in Hamburg," said Wells. "Ninety-six-point-four percent of our parents said they definitely would, while 96.3% of our parents said they would have their students, their children to our high school. Then, we asked about tuition agreements and sharing opportunities. One question was, should we only share with Sidney? And, 25%of our parents said we should only share with Sidney. Seventy-five percent of those surveyed that returned them said we should explore other options."
In addition, 96.3% of the respondents indicated other districts should pay transportation costs for Hamburg students attending classes in their district. The results come as Hamburg once again seeks high school class certification before the State Education Board next month. Currently, Hamburg's high school students attend classes at Sidney under a tuition agreement. Wells is hoping to hold a joint meeting next month with the Essex School District--where he is a shared superintendent--and Shenandoah, as well.
"We have a joint board meeting with Essex coming up," he said. "I've discussed with Dr. (Kerri) Nelson in Shen about the desire to have a meeting with Shen. I'd really like to have a joint meeting with Essex, Shen and Hamburg, and discuss possible ways we can share. So, my hope is those meeting will happen, and happen in short order here."
Wells says he appreciates the survey response.
"The feedback was good information for us," said Wells. "We're never going to be a large school. But if we keep the kids we have, we can be a viable school."
Wells made his comments earlier this week in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.