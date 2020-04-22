(Hamburg) -- Two KMAland school districts will continue sharing several positions for another school year.
Earlier this week, the Hamburg School Board renewed sharing agreements with the Essex School District for the 2020-21 school year. Among those extended was the sharing of Dr. Mike Wells as superintendent of both districts. Essex board members selected Wells before the start of this school year following Paul Croghan's resignation. Wells tells KMA News splitting his time between two districts has worked well.
"I appreciate Essex's focus on learning," said Wells. "They just are a great school, and the staff's been wonderful to work with. We're looking forward to maybe a year with less bumps in the road. They had a lot of issues the prior year with whether the high school's going to be there, or not. We think we've worked through all those issues. The budget looks fine. We have most of our staff hired--we only have a couple positions to fill, and we're excited to move into a year without any turmoil."
The board also approved sharing contracts for K-6 Guidance Counselor J.H. Wolf, 7-12 Consumer Science Instructor Abby Woodward, School Librarian Kimberly Peterson, Business Manager Bill Barrett, Human Resource and Accounts Payable staffer Brandi Oakes, and Elementary Spanish Instructor Spencer Baldwin. Essex School Board members were expected to approve the sharing agreements at their meeting Wednesday evening at 6.