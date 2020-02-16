(Hamburg) -- As the Hamburg School District prepares another attempt to restore high school classes, its reviewing its scores in a statewide report card.
At a recent meeting, the Hamburg School Board reviewed the district's results in the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Performance (ISASP). Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News Hamburg's students first well in last spring's testing--the first under the new method of rating school performance.
"Our elementary school was about the middle of the pack--a little less, but met all standards," said Wells. "Our middle school was the highest on the profile in southwest Iowa. Both scores were very good, and we're very pleased with those."
Results indicated Marnie Simons Elementary School's overall score of 56.74, and Hamburg Middle School's score of 59.33 were rated as "commendable." Students were tested for proficiency in math and English language arts in grades 3 through 11, and in science in grades 5, 8 and 11 last March. Hamburg is currently a K-8 district, with high school students attending classes in Sidney under a tuition agreement. Wells says the scores pinpointed some strengths and weaknesses.
"Reading comprehension is very good for our school," he said. "Math application is very good. Number facts are something that give our students issues, so we'll focus on some of those in our elementary school. But overall, the test results are pretty good."
However, Wells adds the district doesn't want to hang its educational hat on standardized test scores.
"We don't want to put all of our eggs in one basket," said Wells. "Those test results are the least important thing that we're doing here. We want to make sure we're giving kids a chance to learn real life skills. That's really our focus. But, if you do well on the test, the state has a tendency to leave you alone, and let you do what you want to do. We're happy we met all the standards, and haven't been identified as a poor school."
The superintendent says the district's instructors will meet to determine how best to address some of the deficiencies indicated in the test scores.
"We've worked hard with standard-based report cards," he said. "The last year, the board adopted the standard-based program. So, we've already identified gaps in our curriculum, and we're working toward those. Once those are eliminated, hopefully we'll see better results."
A link to Hamburg's Iowa Performance profile is available here. Further discussion on Hamburg's request for state certification for resuming high school classes takes place at the State Education Board's monthly meeting Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Grimes State Office Building. Board members voted 4-to-4 on the district's request last month, with one board member not in attendance.