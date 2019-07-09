(Hamburg) -- Dr. Mike Wells' time between two KMAland school districts this school year is rounding into shape.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Hamburg School Board approved Wells' proposed schedule, splitting his time between the Hamburg and Essex School Districts. Both boards approved sharing Wells' services at special meetings late last month. Wells tells KMA News the schedule allows him to be in both districts as many days as possible, and to become acquainted with Essex district patrons.
"Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until noon, I would be in Hamburg's district," said Wells. "Then Monday through Thursday in the afternoon, I would be in the Essex district. That would help me get to games, and help make me available, and do strategic planning in the evenings. Then Friday, because I teach a class in the maker space, I would be in Hamburg."
Essex School Board members will consider Wells's schedule at its regular monthly meeting next week. Wells says Hamburg board members are supportive of his proposed schedule.
"The Hamburg board is very supportive of doing what's necessary to make both of the schools successful," he said. "They were very open to it. They would like to revisit it after the first quarter with the Essex board, to make sure it works, then we'll go from there. Both districts have been great. They're going to be flexible if something comes up in Hamburg, and I'm scheduled in Hamburg. We'll adjust the schedule, and vice versa, and get all the bugs worked out."
In addition, the board also approved sharing a consumer science position with Essex, as well.
"We have a consumer science teacher that's an UNL graduate from Lincoln," said Wells. "She's living in Hamburg. We've had her as a .7 teacher. Abby Woodard is the teacher, and she's excellent. Essex has a need for consumer science at the secondary level. We are proposing to Essex to share her, and the Hamburg board did approve that. Next week when we meet in Essex, hopefully that board will approve that, as well."
Besides a superintendent, Hamburg and Essex are also sharing a school business manager, human resources director and school guidance counselor in the 2019-2020 school year.