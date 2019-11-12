(Hamburg) --Hamburg's School District hosts some very special visitors early next month.
Iowa Department of Education officials conduct a site visit of the district December 5th. It's all part of Hamburg's efforts to gain state certification in resurrecting high school classes beginning next school year. Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells briefed the Hamburg School Board on the upcoming visit at Monday night's regular board meeting. He also talked about the preparations for the DOE's visit on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning.
"We are asking for our high school back," said Wells. "So, they're coming to look at all of our programs, our teachers' certifications, our facilities, our test scores. They will really look at everything while they're here."
Rather than fearing a visit by state education officials, Wells says the district welcomes it.
"We don't look at it as a stressful situation at all," he said. "We want them to come, we want them to look. We want to have conversations on how we can move forward. If we're K-8, how would that look, and how can we become a stronger K-8? If we are allowed to have our high school back, what does that look like? So, those conversations will help us plan the future of Hamburg, as well."
Wells hopes Hamburg paints an accurate picture of where its at in terms of a school district, and in its efforts to restore high school classes under a career academy format.
"It's not a dog-and-pony show," said Wells. "We're not here to impress them. This is what we're doing, and why we're doing it. And if things aren't where we want, then we'll make adjustments. But, we certainly don't want to put up a phony front. There are some things we need to work on--and we need to acknowledge those areas. Because, the only way we get better is to examine where we're weak."
Hamburg's certification request goes before the State Education Board January 23rd. Board members rejected the first application back in March. While attributing the first rejection to Hamburg's flooding situation, Wells says the district's small size is another possible hurdle.
"The state looks at small schools, and they frown upon them," he said. "Our argument is, it doesn't matter the size of the school. What matters is what goes on in between the halls, and what's going on in the classrooms. We think we have a really unique education system. We do a lot of hands on. We do farm school, we do maker space. The very things the governor's talking about--preparing kids for the future. We have 4th graders and 5th graders welding, and building buildings, and building houses. These are the very skills the governor's talking about."
State education officials conduct a similar site visit in the Essex School District December 4th. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.