(Hamburg) -- It will be early next year before state education officials consider whether high school classes should return to the Hamburg School District.
Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the State Education Board's certification hearing won't take place until January 23rd. At its previous meeting earlier this month, the Hamburg School Board voted to request a November appearance before the state board to present the district's plan for a rejuvenated high school under a career academy format. Wells says that hearing has been delayed because of the state's certification process.
"There are procedures that they follow," said Wells, "one of them includes an on-site visitation to talk about your plans, to look at your facilities. They do not have time to get that done before the November 20th. So, Director Weiss had emailed me, suggesting that we apply for the January 23rd meeting--which we have."
State board members rejected a previous request for certification back in March. Wells says the delay puts a crimp in the timeline for planning for the high school's restoration.
"It puts us at a disadvantage," he said, "because hiring staff is a big issue. If we were able to make a decision by November, we have November through February, really, to find a staff. It cuts us down to about a six-week window to find staff if we're approved. It's very doable, and we're grateful for the opportunity. But, of course, it would be better if it was in November."
Wells adds the delay won't affect planning in the Essex School District, which has been identified as a possible partner with Hamburg in a career academy. Wells says planning for a five-year strategic plan began in Essex earlier this month.