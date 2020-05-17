(Hamburg) -- A Hamburg man was arrested Friday on multiple charges in connection to a May 9th assault investigation.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, on May 9th deputies were sent to a gas station in Hamburg for a report of a man that was bleeding in the parking lot. The male advised authorities that he was assaulted by two males who were using a blunt object. The victim was taken to Grape Community Hospital with severe injuries.
Following an investigation, 25-year-old Joseph William Michael Haughton of Hamburg was arrested Friday for assault while displaying a weapon -- an aggravated misdemeanor, and willful injury -- a Class C Felony. Haughton was held on $3,000 bond after an initial appearance before the Fremont County Magistrate.
At the time of the alleged assault, Haughton was out of jail on his own recognizance after violating a no contact order. The Sheriff's Office says this is Haughton's 18th arrest by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office since November of 2016.
More charges are pending in the case.