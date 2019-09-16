(Hamburg) -- A Hamburg man was arrested in Fremont County on multiple drug charges.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Cline Lewis Monday morning following a traffic stop by the county's K9 unit. Lewis is charged with possession with intent to deliver over 1/2 pound of methamphetamine and failure to affix a tax stamp.
Lewis was taken to the Fremont County Jail on $30,000 bond. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Tabor Police Department, Mills County Sheriff's Office and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.