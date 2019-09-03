(Red Oak) -- A Hamburg man was arrested in Red Oak on multiple charges Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, 34-year-old Joshua Andrew Fink was taken into custody in the 2400 block of North 8th Street around 1:50 p.m. He was arrested on a valid Red Oak Police warrant for domestic abuse assault, third offense. Fink was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fink was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond.