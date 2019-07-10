(Sidney) -- A Fremont County man faces weapons and drug charges following an incident outside an area convenience store earlier this week.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Clayton Nathaniel Parsons of Hamburg was arrested Tuesday on two counts of 1st degree harassment, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to possess or distribute methamphetamine. Parsons was arrested after deputies with the Fremont County K-9 unit conducted an investigation into a disturbance taking place near the Casey's General Store in Sidney on Sunday. Deputies had received a report that a male displayed a handgun during an argument.
Parsons was taken into custody following a separate incident in the 3400 block of 310th Street in rural Hamburg. Further details on that incident were not provided.
The suspect is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $24,000 bond. Parsons was released from jail last Wednesday after posting bond for a separate arrest last month for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, 1st degree harassment and false imprisonment.