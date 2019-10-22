(Lincoln) -- A Hamburg man has been sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay restitution in a school kickback scheme in Nebraska.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly of Nebraska announced that 63-year-old Paul Sellon was sentenced last week to 24 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $314,000 in restitution. An FBI investigation found that between 2010 and 2014 when Sellon served as superintendent of Santee Community Schools on the Santee Sioux Nation Reservation, Sellon contracted with an educational consulting business to help administer a program funded by a federal grant.
As a condition of the contract, Sellon took payments of a portion of the proceeds to the consultant as a kickback, totaling $314,121. In addition to prison and restitution, Sellon was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.