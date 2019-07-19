(Hamburg) -- Middle school students from the Hamburg Community School District will be hard at work this fall building a new home for a family impacted by this year's Missouri River flooding.
Hamburg Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells -- along with students Hailee Barrett, Emma Barrett, Paycee Holmes, and Gabe Richardson -- joined KMA's "Dean & Friends" program Friday morning to discuss the efforts to help give back to a family in need. Dr. Wells says the project involves students building a house in a lot across from Marnie Simons Elementary School donated to the district.
"We are building a house for a family affected by the flood," Wells said. "There's been an application process and so we ran an ad in the newspaper and people have been applying for the house. These kids will be serving on the selection committee and will be interviewing the families. The house will be built totally through donations. We have a lot of faith that we'll be able to raise that much money and we've had some sponsors step forward that will be donating things to us. These kids want to make a difference and we're excited to get the house started here this month."
While middle school students would handle most of the work, Wells says jobs would also be available for elementary students. Wells says students are already learning some building trades skills as part of the district's "maker space" activities, and that building a house will allow students to gain more skills.
"We want the kids to actually do the work," Wells said. "Adults will be there working side by side making sure things are being done properly. Of course, we'd like a house that is fairly straight with a roof that doesn't leak. The only way we can do that is with the help of some experts. For our kids, especially at this age and younger, going over there and working every day will be a valuable lesson of giving back, but also they will gain skills. Someday when their house leaks, they'll know how to put on a roof."
Eighth grader Hailee Barrett says she's really looking forward to this experience.
"This house is a really big deal, especially for the families," Barrett said. "The gym that we have with all of the donated clothes and stuff, we've watched families come in having to take stuff because they don't have anything. This (project) is a big deal because we want to give back what they lost."
Hailee's sister, eighth grader Emma Barrett, says the housing project means a lot to not only the school district, but to her family as well.
"We are very big on helping people at Marnie Simons," Emma said. "We have helped a lot in the maker space and with community projects. This house will be very meaningful because I have people in my family that have lost their houses."
Fellow eighth grader Paycee Holmes says her family moved into the Hamburg district a few months back and that she's more than happy to be included in this project.
"I recently moved here and already being here for the two or three months, I feel like I've been able to help so much with the school and community," Holmes said. "My brother and I are involved in so much and so we're really excited to give back to the community and build this house."
And, seventh grade student Gabe Richardson outlined a few of the preliminary work items the students have been planning.
"First of all we've worked on the square foots," Richardson said. "We've worked on the plan of which house we're going to build and what it's going to look like inside."
Dr. Wells says the 1,300 square foot ranch style home will be three-bedroom with a garage, kitchen, and dining room. Once the application process is finished and the student interview committee makes its selection, the home is set to sell to the selected family for $60,000 payable over a 20-year period. Wells says the funds will be used to build another home in the future as the school hopes to make the housing project an annual event.
The current timeline of the project calls for basement digging to begin in early August with the home finished by late December. Wells says the school district will gladly accept donations for the project, and that $20,000 cash has already been raised.
The full interview from Friday's "Dean & Friends" show can be found below.