(Hamburg) -- Hamburg School District residents are asked to answer some important questions on the district's future.
Surveys will be going out today (Friday) to parents in the K-8 district. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the surveys will ask, among other things, whether high school classes should return to the district, and whether their children would attend high school in Hamburg if the State Education Board grants certification early next year. Wells says the survey will also ask about sharing options with other districts.
"We have had a sharing arrangement with Sidney," said Wells. "We ask on the survey whether we should explore other sharing opportunities with schools such as Shenandoah, Fremont-Mills, Essex, and--if we don't get a high school--should we provide transportation to all those schools, so that our kids can actually choose where they want to go."
Currently, Hamburg is sending high school students to the Sidney School District under a tuition agreement. Wells, however, says transportation is a big barrier with sharing arrangements.
"We do not receive transportation funding as part of our arrangement," he said. "It costs us approximately $30,000 to transport them to Sidney and back. We would like to see that change in the future. We would like to be able to have an arrangement where we would get maybe 7-to-10% of the state money for transportation."
However, Wells adds Sidney has been a good partner for Hamburg.
"Sidney's been really good to us," said Wells. "I have a lot of respect for that district, and for Mr. (Tim) Hood. They've always worked well with us. We're in a tough position. We don't have a lot of options available to us. We want to be good partners, as well. We'll continue to work with them to hopefully provide a great transportation, and an affordable one on our end."
Wells says the district is hoping for at least a 95% return on the surveys. He says a good return is necessary in order to help the district make its case for restoring high school classes to state education officials in January.
"The state's going to want to know how many of these kids are going to stay in your school," he said. "That's the question last time when we went before them. Our survey wasn't a current survey. It was eight months old, and they wanted more current information. So, we're going to collect as many surveys as we can from our parents. We'll also be surveying our community. We'll probably be doing it online, and we'll put surveys around the community for people to return, and get their input about having a high school back in our town."
Wells made his comments earlier this week on KMA's "Morning Line" program.