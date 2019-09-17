(Hamburg) -- Efforts to fortify a levee near Hamburg overtopped by this year's flooding have received a state funding boost.
Officials with the Flood Recovery Fund Committee awarded money to cover the city's 15% contribution to buy out 73 houses slated for demolition, as well as $6.3 million to raise the famed Ditch 6 levee southwest of the community to 919 feet. Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain tells KMA News working with state officials helped make the funding possible.
"This was a fund that was put together in March by our legislature, the governor, Paul Trombino, and our representatives--Davis Sieck had a great deal to do with it," said Crain. "It was a $15 million fund to help communities in need during a disaster when they couldn't get help anywhere else.
"We tried for eight years on our levee, going federally. We also tried going global, too. But, we have the money today, and we're figuring out how soon we can build that levee," she added.
City officials began pushing for the full 919-foot expansion after U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials indicated they're only authorized to raise it to 911 feet.
"That levee was built with federal funds--Hamburg and the feds built that levee," she said. "And, it's only purpose was to keep the water from the west ditch away from Hamburg. It was never designed to keep Missouri River water from it, because at the time that was built in very early 2000, Missouri River water could never touch Hamburg."
Based on this year's flooding, Crain says an extra eight feet would make a difference.
"When we had the flooding in May, it came in at 918.5," said Crain. "So, at a 911 (foot) levee, you had 7.5 feet coming over it. Now, with a 919 (foot) levee, it won't be coming over."
Corps officials indicated Monday that bids for the Ditch 6 levee project were expected to be let, and a construction contract awarded, later this month. However, Crain may be delayed by yet another round of flooding expected along the Missouri River later this week. The mayor says the city has protection ready for round three.
"We have dirt stockpiled on (Highway) 333, right by the 911 levee," said Crain. "We will do a closure there, as well as a closure on Washington Street that goes south under the interstate. So, we are certainly prepared."
However, Crain expresses concerns as to how long this year's flooding season will last.
"Flood season's over October 1st," she said. "We have real questions right now as to when the end of the real flood season is going to be. It could go longer than October 1st. There's too much water--and that's the answer. I don't care whether you call it rainfall, snowfall, whatever--there is too much water."
Kevin Grode of the corps of engineers indicated Monday that the soil in the upper Missouri River Basin is like "a wet sponge," and that's going to cause problems the last three months of the year.