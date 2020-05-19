(Hamburg) -- Despite the continuing coronavirus crisis, one KMAland school district is planning activities for this summer--and beyond.
Discussion regarding an upcoming summer enrichment camp took place during Monday night's virtual Hamburg School Board meeting. Offered to the district's K-through-8th graders, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the camp runs June 1st through July 31st from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will follow Governor Kim Reynolds' guidelines for summer school activities. For example, camp sizes will be limited to nine students and one adult per group.
"It has to be approved by Fremont County (Public) Health," said Wells. "So, we're working with Jamie Behrends on that. Of course, if cases continue to rise, it may not happen. But, we're making plans to move forward with that. Transportation, we would use a bus, and we would have so many seats in between students to get them to and from camp."
Wells says most of the camp's activities will take place outdoors.
"It is an outdoor camp," he said. "So, we'll be doing outdoor education--fishing, hiking, canoeing. We'll try to abide them (social distancing standards) as much as we can. Every student, every adult will wear a mask, and we'll practice good hygiene while we're at camp, washing our hands and sanitizing."
Wells says some field trips are possible for the campers--depending on what reopens following the COVID-19 related shutdowns.
"If museums are open, and different educational places are open," said Wells. "We've traditionally taken them to the zoo, taken them to Union Station in Kansas City, to the Grotto--we've taken them all over the state. But, we do as many field trips as possible--usually one or two per week--and just try to provide some support for our kids, especially since they've been out of school so long."
In addition, Wells says meals will be delivered to Hamburg students throughout the summer--regardless of whether they're in the camp. More information is available by calling Marnie Simons Elementary School at 812-382-2017, or by checking the district's website.