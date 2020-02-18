(Sidney) -- Sidney school officials express an interest in extending its current relationship with Hamburg.
Members of the Hamburg and Sidney School Boards met in joint session Monday evening. Among other things, the board discussed the existing tuition agreement, in which Hamburg's high school students attend classes in Sidney. That agreement is set to expire at the end of the current school year. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News his district proposes a change in the current transportation arrangements, in the hopes of continuing the existing agreement with Hamburg.
"Our district--meaning Sidney--has offered to transport students from Hamburg to Sidney each day and back," said Hood. "That's been a point of contingency between the two districts. That was one of the things we've reached out with, hopefully to continue things in a good, positive way."
Additionally, Hood says he's requesting information and assistance from the Iowa Association of School Boards on possible future meetings regarding whole grade sharing and consolidation.
"Dr. (Mike) Wells and I will be talking about that more," said Hood, "and set up some times to hopefully go down that road."
Any future sharing with Sidney may depend on whether the State Education Board grants certification for high school classes at Hamburg under a career academy format. Hamburg school officials will make another request at the board's monthly meeting Thursday morning at 10. Hood says it's up to Hamburg to decide what to do with Sidney if high school classes return.
"We've been in this now going on four years," said Hood. "It's been a good thing for kids. If Hamburg gets its high school back, then I guess Hamburg has a decision to make as far as what they're going to do with those kids currently coming to Sidney under a tuition agreement."
Hood, however, believes the current arrangement has benefited the students.
"It's a good thing for kids--period," said the superintendent. "It's been a good thing for their students from Hamburg. It's been a good thing for Sidney's students. We would like to see that, at the end of the day, continue to be something good for kids. We think it has been, and it will continue to be."
Monday's joint meeting took place prior to the Sidney School Board's regular meeting.