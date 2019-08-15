(Hamburg-Sidney) --- It's the third school year for Hamburg's High School students to attend classes in Sidney.
Members of the Hamburg and Sidney School Boards met in special joint session earlier this week to review the existing tuition agreement, which is now in its final year. Hamburg began sending its 9th through 12th graders to Sidney following the end of Nishnabotna High School in the wake of the Farragut School District's dissolution. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News members of both boards meet yearly to review the existing agreement. Hood says Hamburg's district seeks one key change in future agreements.
"Hamburg would like a different agreement put in place so that they can recoup some of the money then send to us for transportation," said Hood. "That was kind of the emphasis of the meeting."
While saying it's too early to determine whether the agreement will continue beyond the 2019-2020 school year, Hood says for Sidney's standpoint, it's been a successful arrangement.
"The kids get along great," he said. "It's been a great thing for both our students and their students. As far as that part of it, it's worked really well. Anytime you have two school districts trying to figure out how to make it work, there's always some blips on the road. But, those blips have been few and far between. So, it's been a good thing for both districts."
Hamburg's application to restore high school classes as part of a career academy format was rejected by the State Education Board back in March. Hamburg officials were planning a second request to the board at its September meeting.