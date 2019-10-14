(Hamburg) -- Organizations instrumental in the city of Hamburg's flood recovery efforts are among those in need of funding.
Officials with the Hamburg United Fund are hoping for another successful fundraising campaign. Launched in 1957, the organization serves as a benefactor for 10 organizations in the community. Kent Claiborne, a Hamburg resident since 1976, is a spokesman for the United Fund drive.
"Sixty-two years ago," said Claiborne, "a group of citizens determined that there were several charities in need of funding--not large amounts--but needed funds to operate. In order to gather funds for those people, they put those lists together, and they had one place to donate. That was the Hamburg United Fund. A committee of the United Fund would then divvy out the money to organizations that had applied."
Claiborne says many of the groups assisted by the fund are helping the community get back on its feet following the spring flooding.
"The Interchurch Council--which provides lots of food at the food pantry," he said. "The Salvation Army--which, I believe, provided over 1,100 meals for the Hamburg community during the flood, the George C. Grape Hospital Auxiliary--the hospital's always an integral part of our community, and several youth organizations that we sponsor that, to continue Hamburg's recovery, will be very important: the Boy Scouts, Hamburg Youth Sports, the Colonial Theater--which is making a comeback now, and being refurbished--those are some good examples."
Despite the funding, Claiborne says the United Fund hopes to continue its perfect record of meeting each year's fundraising goal.
"We have set a goal every year of the United Fund," said Claiborne. "We have met that goal for 62 years in a row. Our hope is that everyone will open their hearts and their pocketbooks, and help us fulfill our goal of $8,000 raised for the 10 organizations."
Donations can be sent to the Hamburg United Fund, P-O Box 9, Hamburg, Iowa 51640. Kent Claiborne made his comments as a guest on KMA's "Dean and Friends" program.