(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities are searching for a stolen handgun.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 53-year-old Christopher Selby of Shambaugh reported last Tuesday that he believed his Taurus .45 ACP semiautomatic handgun was stolen. Selby told the sheriff's office he wasn't sure when or where the handgun was stolen, but that it was usually kept in his pickup--which had been left unlocked at several locations. The handgun has been entered nationwide as stolen.
Anyone with information regarding the stolen handgun should contact the Page County Sheriff's Office at 712-542-5193, or your local law enforcement agency.