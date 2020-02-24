(Des Moines) -- A Harlan woman is now the leader of the Iowa Supreme Court.
Court officials announced Monday that Justice Susan Christensen was chosen by her colleagues to become the next chief justice of the court. Christensen succeeds Mark Cady, who died last November after suffering a heart attack. Christensen was first appointed to the court in 2018 by Governor Kim Reynolds. Following a court session in Red Oak in October 2018, Christensen told KMA News she tries to be thorough in preparing for cases.
"One of the things that I was known for in district court was my preparedness," said Christensen. "So, that's been a real challenge, because I'm learning so many things. I love to hit deadlines, and usually hit them very easily. Right now, I'm struggling to hit my deadlines, but I'm hitting them."
Prior to her appointment to the Supreme Court, Christensen served as a judge in Iowa's Fourth Judicial District since 2015 and as an associate judge for eight years prior to that. Christensen says it is important for rural areas of the state to be represented on the court.
"During my interview process, that was discussed quite often," she said, "how it was important for our rural communities to have that representation. We have unique issues, and we have opportunities, I think, when we have a voice at all levels to have that rural representation."
Christensen is just the second woman to serve as chief justice. She faces a retention election this November to keep her seat.